Namibia: Fishrot Accused Fail to Challenge Judge's Appointment

Three of the accused in the Fishrot fraud, corruption and racketeering case have failed with a legal challenge about the appointment of the former judge for their trial.

An application in which former justice minister and attorney general Sacky Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo were asking the High Court to review and set aside the appointment of former acting judge Moses Chinhengo as an acting judge of the High Court was dismissed by deputy judge president Hannelie Prinsloo yesterday.

Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo also wanted the court to declare that all actions taken by Chinhengo as an acting judge while presiding over the Fishrot case were unlawful and invalid, and to set aside all of those actions.

Prinsloo dismissed that part of their application as well.

Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo were claiming that Chinhengo's appointment as an acting judge with affect from 18 September 2023 was unlawful and unconstitutional, because he was over the age of 65 when he was appointed and is a Zimbabwean citizen.

For their stance, they relied on the Constitution's article 82(4), which states: "All judges, except acting judges, appointed under this Constitution shall hold office until the age of 65 but the president shall be entitled to extend the retiring age of any judge to 70: provided that non-Namibian citizens are appointed as judges under a fixed term contract of employment."

According to Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo, the meaning of that article of the Constitution is that no person who has reached the age of 65 may continue to serve as a judge - either in a full-time or acting capacity - or be appointed as an acting judge without a prior extension of their retirement age to the age of 70.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The appointment of Chinhengo, who was 67 years old when he was appointed, was unconstitutional, they claimed, and alleged that their right to a fair trial was being violated as they were not before a competent court since Chinhengo began to preside over proceedings in the Fishrot case in September 2023.

Prinsloo noted in her judgement that the constitutional article on which Shanghala, Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo relied expressly excludes acting judges when referring to the retirement age of judges.

"The interpretation of article 82(4) that the applicants seek this court to adopt will lead to absurdity, and no amount of linguistic gymnastics can change that," Prinsloo said.

"For example, according to the applicants' argument, an ad hoc or acting judge who is close to the age of 65 years cannot be appointed for a short period of three months without an extension of their retirement age by the president. It does not make sense."

Senior counsel Geoff Budlender, assisted by Dennis Khama, represented the president, minister of justice, attorney general and prosecutor general in the case heard by Prinsloo.

The Judicial Service Commission was represented by Nixon Marcus.

Shanghala argued his case in person, while Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo were represented by Lucius Murorua.