Malawi: The Man of the Cloth - Chakwera's Journey from Pulpit to Power and the Promise of a New Malawi

guest column

A view from afar

When Professor Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera stood before a jubilant nation on June 27, 2020, taking the oath of office as Malawi's sixth President, he wasn't just assuming a political role—he was fulfilling a divine calling. Once known as "the man of the cloth" for his decades as a pastor and theologian, Chakwera brought with him not only a distinctive American-influenced accent—earned during years of study and ministry abroad—but a message of redemption, renewal, and resilience.

"An honour," he often says, in that familiar cadence that resonates with both warmth and authority. And for millions of Malawians, it has indeed been an honour to witness a leader who came not with the arrogance of power, but with the humility of service, promising a new era after years of political turmoil, economic stagnation, and institutional decay.

Against all odds, Chakwera has not only survived the turbulent waters of Malawian politics but has steered the country toward measurable progress. His administration, born out of the historic 2020 "Tonse Alliance" coalition, was forged in the crucible of public outrage following the annulment of the disputed 2019 election. At the helm of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Chakwera united a fractured opposition, with critical support from figures like the Sidikis—particularly Muslim leaders such as Sheikh Mlaka and other influential civil society voices—who played a pivotal role in mobilizing grassroots support and ensuring interfaith harmony during a volatile political transition.

It was the Sidikis, alongside women's groups, youth movements, and human rights advocates, who helped galvanize a national awakening. Their endorsement wasn't just political—it was moral. And Chakwera, a man shaped by faith and discipline, embodied that moral resurgence.

-A Record of Resilience-

Despite inheriting an economy battered by mismanagement, debt, and the global pandemic, Chakwera's government has delivered tangible improvements. Inflation, which soared above 30% in 2022, has been gradually brought under control. The Reserve Bank's independence has been restored, earning praise from the IMF and World Bank. Debt restructuring under the G20's Common Framework has opened doors to fresh financing, while targeted agricultural subsidies have helped stabilize food security.

The rollout of the Affordable Medicines Facility has improved access to life-saving drugs in rural clinics. Electricity access has expanded, with new solar projects and grid upgrades bringing power to thousands of homes. And perhaps most symbolically, the government's anti-corruption crusade—though still a work in progress—has seen high-profile prosecutions, including cases against former officials, signaling a break from impunity.

Education reforms, including the reintroduction of free primary and secondary education, have brought millions of children back to classrooms. Chakwera's administration also launched the "One Million Teachers" campaign, aiming to address the critical shortage of educators in public schools.

-Faith, Accent, and Identity-

Chakwera's American accent—refined during his time at the Virginia-based Assemblies of God Theological Seminary—has become a cultural talking point. To some, it's a reminder of his global outlook; to others, a symbol of his detachment from everyday Malawian life. Yet, he has turned it into a bridge, using his international connections to attract investment, advocate for debt relief, and position Malawi as a reform-minded nation worthy of partnership.

His nickname, "the man of the cloth," is more than a reference to his past. It reflects a leadership style rooted in accountability, prayer, and purpose. In a region where leaders often cling to power, Chakwera has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to term limits and democratic norms—a rare and refreshing stance.

-The Road Ahead: Challenges and the 2025 Mandate-

Yet, the journey is far from over. Malawians still grapple with unemployment, especially among youth. Climate change continues to threaten agriculture, the backbone of the economy. Bureaucratic inefficiencies slow down development projects, and political tensions within the ruling coalition occasionally surface.

The MCP-led Tonse Alliance faces internal strains, and the 2025 general elections loom large. Can Chakwera's coalition hold? Can the MCP, rejuvenated under his leadership, secure a fresh mandate on its own strength?

The signs are cautiously optimistic. Approval ratings, though fluctuating, remain relatively strong, particularly in rural areas where development projects are visible. The government's focus on infrastructure, healthcare, and education has built a foundation of goodwill. But to win back a new mandate, Chakwera must do more: accelerate job creation, deepen public sector reforms, and ensure that the benefits of growth reach the poorest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the opposition—led by former President Peter Mutharika's DPP and emerging voices like Saulos Chilima's UTM—remains formidable. Unity among reformists will be key.

-Conclusion: An Honour, Indeed-

Lazarus Chakwera came promising a new era—not of empty slogans, but of sober transformation. He has governed not as a messiah, but as a steward. His faith has grounded him, his accent has opened doors, and his perseverance has inspired a nation weary of broken promises.

Malawi is not yet where it needs to be. But it is undeniably better off than it was four years ago. Schools are fuller, clinics are better stocked, and corruption is no longer a taboo topic.

As the 2025 elections approach, the question isn't just whether Chakwera can win again—but whether Malawians believe in the promise he first offered: a nation reborn, not by miracles, but by steady, faithful work.

And if that journey continues, it will remain, as Chakwera would say, an honour—for all Malawians.