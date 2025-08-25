Africa: International Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade - 'Time to Abolish Exploitation Once and for All'

23 August 2025
UN News Service

Victims of atrocities and freedom fighters across history can inspire future generations to build just societies,the chief of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on the occasion of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, commemorated annually on 23 August.

"It is time to abolish human exploitation once and for all and to recognise the equal and unconditional dignity of each and every individual," Ms. Azoulay said.

The Day is intended to inscribe the tragedy of the slave trade in the memory of all peoples.

'The fight is not over'

Echoing the goals of UNESCO's intercultural project The Routes of Enslaved Peoples, it should offer an opportunity for collective consideration of the historic causes, the methods and the consequences of this tragedy and for an analysis of the interactions to which it has given rise between Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean, said the UN agency, which leads the annual commemoration.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said that while the Day honours the victims of the transatlantic slave trade, "the fight is not over."

"Modern slavery persists," she stated. "Let's confront injustice, past and present and uphold the dignity and rights of every person."

For its part, the UN works towards these goals, including through its Outreach Programme on the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Slavery, established in 2007.

Uprising led to abolition

On the night of 22 to 23 August 1791, in then Saint Domingue, now Haiti, saw the beginning of the uprising that would play a crucial role in the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade.

Against this background, the International Day is commemorated around the world. It was first celebrated in a number of countries, including in 1998 in Haiti and in 1999 on Gorée Island in Senegal, where millions of enslaved people had been forced onto ships to cross the ocean.

"Today, let us remember the victims and freedom fighters of the past so that they may inspire future generations to build just societies," UNESCO's Ms. Azoulay said.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.