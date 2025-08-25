South Africa: Search Underway for Driver in Fatal KwaZulu-Natal Crash - South African News Briefs - August 25, 2025

Authorities Search for Truck Driver After Deadly KwaZulu-Natal Crash

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) transport department has said that authorities are still searching for the truck driver believed to be involved in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of four people in the province, reports EWN. A minibus taxi carrying six other occupants was struck on the N3, near Bergville. The minibus taxi was traveling from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng when the crash occurred. Department Spokesperson Ndabezinle Sibiya said that the provincial transport department has launched an investigation to establish the cause of the crash.

New Report Reveals Significant Gender Pay Gap in South Africa

A new report by the Bureau of Market Research has revealed that women in South Africa earn just 41.8% of total cash income, while men earn 58.2%, reports SABC News. The bureau's findings come despite women making up 53% of the adult population. The bureau's senior researcher, Arthur Risenga, has said that the figures point to structural inequalities, as women form the majority yet receive a smaller share of income.

South Africa Pays Tribute to Legendary Actress Nandi Nyembe

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to award-winning veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, reports SABC News. She was 75. Nyembe had been in a wheelchair due to her declining health. She is known for her memorable roles in Soul City, Zone 14, Adulting, and other productions. Nyembe has been described by many as a great South African storyteller and actress.

Cape Town Mayor Urges National Govt for Greater Investigative Powers

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the national government to give the city greater investigative powers following a rise in gang-related murders, including the killing of a three-month-old baby in Bonteheuwel, reports EWN. The city says the anti-gang unit is severely under-resourced, with officers sharing only five vehicles. Hill-Lewis argued that allowing municipal police to investigate crimes would strengthen efforts against gang, gun, and drug offences and lead to more convictions.

