Tanzania Sees the Peace Forum As Vital for National Unity Heading to the General Elections

24 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By William Lwanji

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed the Peace Forum heading to the General Elections and called upon all Tanzanians to uphold unity, stability, and national cohesion during the election period.

Addressing hundreds of participants at the forum, which brought together religious leaders, political parties, civil society activists, and development stakeholders, President Samia said that peace is the solid foundation of democracy and national development.

"Elections are part of the democratic process, but above all, they are a test of our unity as Tanzanians. If we set aside our political differences and hold on to solidarity, we will continue to safeguard Tanzania's reputation as an island of peace," said President Samia.

The President emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring that the general election will be free, fair, and conducted in line with democratic principles, urging political leaders to run civil campaigns free from provocative language.

She also took the opportunity to commend the efforts of various stakeholders in encouraging citizens to participate peacefully in the elections and urged young people to use their energy to build the nation rather than being lured into acts that could disrupt peace.

"Each one of us has a responsibility to safeguard peace. Our youth, women, religious leaders, and elders are all key pillars in ensuring that our election becomes a shining example for the rest of Africa," she added.

The Peace Forum, organized by the Umoja wa Maimamu Tanzania (UMATA), served as a platform for open dialogue on ways to strengthen national unity ahead of the general election, while also aiming to raise public awareness on the importance of participating in calm and peaceful ways.

