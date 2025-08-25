Tanzania: Kagera Nabs Over 250 Illegal Immigrants in Three Days

Kagera — THE Immigration Department in Kagera Region has intensified border surveillance, resulting in the apprehension of over 200 illegal immigrants for entering and residing in the country without valid residence permits.

Regional Immigration Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Petro Malima, said the arrests were made during a special operation conducted between August 20 and 22 this year.

In Muleba District alone, 158 illegal immigrants were apprehended 154 of them Burundians and four Ugandans. Another 30 Burundians were arrested in Kyerwa District, while Biharamulo District saw 63 Burundian nationals detained.

Mr Malima further revealed that, in total, 2,252 illegal immigrants were rounded up in Kagera last month. Of these, 2,098 were deported to their countries of origin and 77 were prosecuted in court.

The breakdown of nationalities included 1,956 Burundians, 105 Ugandans, 101 Rwandans, 16 Congolese (DRC), two Kenyans, two Sudanese and others from Pakistan and India. Several Tanzanian citizens were also arrested for aiding the illegal immigrants.

Mr Malima issued a stern warning to those who assist or harbour undocumented foreigners, stating that legal action, including prosecution, would be taken against them.

"I urge all Tanzanians and residents to refrain from assisting illegal immigrants. Anyone found colluding with them will face legal consequences. We must work together to uphold immigration laws," he said.

He encouraged residents to report undocumented foreigners to authorities, noting that border regions offer opportunities for legal cross-border trade and improved livelihoods, provided individuals comply with the law.