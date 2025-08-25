Zimbabwe: Youth Minister Tino Machakaire Vows Justice Will Be Served As Slain Businessman Mutangadura Is Laid to Rest

YOUTH Minister Tinoda Machakaire has vowed that justice will be served and that the culprits behind the murder of famous Ruwa businessman, Joseph Mutangadura, will be brought to book.

Mutangadura (67) was shot dead at his Lisheen Estate farmhouse in Ruwa on the outskirts of Harare by suspected robbers last week.

He was the owner of Lisheen Estate, the well-known Mutangadura Hideout, a chain of butcheries, and several other businesses.

His burial, which happened Saturday, was attended by thousands including public figures such as Machakaire, businessman and arts promoter Tinashe Mutarisi, Zimdancehall musicians Saintfloew and Qonfuzed, traditional leaders and other influential personalities.

Speaking at the funeral, Machakaire vowed that those responsible would be caught.

"People are saying many things that they do not know, but the only person who knows the truth is the deceased.

"The whole country is mourning. He was a good man. Who will do everything he did for us now?

"The police are working on this case, and in this country nothing of this nature goes unpunished. Justice will be served. This will not simply end, the culprits will be brought to book, and the truth will come out no matter what," Machakaire said.

According to police, seven masked suspects armed with pistols, crowbars, and hammers overpowered a security guard manning Mutangadura's house. They tied him up and forced him to the farmhouse, which they broke into using metal bars.

The suspects then forced the guard and Mutangadura's son to lie down in the dining room before proceeding to the victim's bedroom, where he was sleeping with his wife.

They shot him in the stomach, ransacked the house and fled.

Mutangadura and his wife were later found unconscious.

He died from his injuries, while his wife survived.

Meanwhile police investigations are still underway, and no arrests have been made yet.