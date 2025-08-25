Zimbabwe: Zim Hip-Hop Star Saintfloew Crashes Tesla Vehicle

ZIM hip-hop sensation, Saintfloew, whose real name is Tawanda Mambo, was involved in a car accident near Greencroft Shopping Centre in Harare on Saturday night.

A viral video shared online captures an extensively damaged white Tesla, believed to belong to arts promoter Tinashe 'Nash' Mutarisi, which Saintfloew was reportedly driving.

No immediate confirmation could be obtained from police regarding the crash in which no fatalities or injuries have so far been reported.

Saintfloew's condition could not be verified at the time of publishing.

Late last year, the 28-year-old musician originally from Chitungwiza signed a groundbreaking deal with Virgin Music Group. The partnership is aimed at expanding his global reach and unlock exciting collaborations with international artists.

NashTV owned by Mutarisi manages Saintfloew in the landmark partnership with Virgin Music Group.

Some of Saintfloew's chart toppers include One By One and Urikukwata Here, among others.