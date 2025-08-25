Uganda: Three Months in, Uganda Airlines London Route Hits Full Capacity

Uganda Airlines has announced that it has been able to hit full capacity, just three months into the Entebbe-London route.

CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki journalists said the feat is something to toast to.

"We have carried full flights to a point that even the airport operator where we land is asking. Can you tell us why this is happening? Because it's too soon for an airline to start and already have full flights. Not one, not two, but daily in the season that we are in," Bamuturaki said.

On May, 18, 2025, Uganda Airlines launched direct flights to London's Gatwick Airport to open a new chapter for the national carrier.

The four-times-weekly Entebbe-London service, operated by the Airbus A330-800neo, marked Uganda's first direct link to Europe in nearly a decade.

Speaking about the route, Uganda Airlines CEO, Bamuturaki said the route has grown by leaps and bounds.

"We have seen London grow our cashflow because we have seen the booking window being wider. We have routes where we have people booking on the same day, but London, we have people booking earlier in advance. Again, that means we have cash flow coming into the airline. It improves our liquidity picture," Bamuturaki said.

She said the growth has not been recorded only in passengers but also in terms of cargo.

"We've seen cargo grow from a few kilograms on first flight to a full cargo load from Entebbe. From London, it was just a few kilograms but we have seen that increase. In the last week or so, we've carried full cargo out of London."

The Uganda Airlines CEO attributed this rapid growth to the London route to number of factors but mostly, direct linkage between the two destinations.

"I attribute it to many things but first of all, we have cut journey time by offering a direct service where you don't have to go through an intermediary point. I also attribute it to the perks we are giving. Out of London, they are three bags , which was a promotion for people to taste our product and be able to fly with us,"Bamuturaki said.

"You have seen a lot of social media conversations from Uganda who have flown back home( on Uganda Airlines). London has therefore helped open us to the world as a lot of people didn't know Uganda Airlines was flying that far. So we can now be able to bring tourists into the country."

According to Bamuturaki, the future is bright for Uganda Airlines.