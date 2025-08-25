Uganda: Over 100,000 Learners to Benefit As Prudential Uganda Extends Safe Water to 71 Schools

Prudential Uganda, in partnership with social enterprise Tusafishe, has successfully completed the Prudential Climate and Health Resilience Fund project, an eight-month initiative that has transformed access to clean water and environmental education across Western and Eastern Uganda.

The project, supported by the Prudence Foundation--Prudential's community investment arm--has delivered 71 institutional water purification systems and 40 domestic filters in rural schools and communities. The systems provide thousands of litres of clean water daily, even in areas without electricity, ensuring long-term sustainability for remote locations.

According to UNICEF, nearly 38% of Ugandans still lack access to safe drinking water, a challenge most acute in rural areas where schools rely on unsafe springs and boreholes. Such conditions lead to high rates of waterborne diseases and missed school days.

"Without clean water, everything else is harder. A sick child can't learn properly," said Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda, at the handover ceremony in Kamuli.

"Our purpose was clear from the start--protect children and their communities from waterborne diseases, promote climate resilience through tree planting and education, and invest in sustainable solutions for generations to come. Today, seeing the lives touched by this work, I can say it's one of our proudest moments at Prudential Uganda."

The project has directly benefited 119,562 students and community members across Kamuli, Mbale, Sironko, Fort Portal, Kyenjojo, and Kyegegwa districts. In addition to water access, over 3,000 moringa and fruit trees have been planted to combat climate change and improve local nutrition.

Henry Othieno, CEO of Tusafishe, praised the collaboration.

"Our expertise in water purification, combined with Prudential's commitment to community, has allowed us to deliver systems that are not only effective but also sustainable. Some schools are in very remote areas, but our team believes every child, no matter where they live, deserves safe water."

The project also conducted training through Water and Environment Clubs in all 71 schools, engaging 537 community members and students in safeguarding water systems, promoting sanitation, and building climate resilience.

Research underscores the importance of this investment. A 2017 study in Global Mental Health found that even a small increase in water insecurity in rural Uganda correlated with more school absences--highlighting the direct link between safe water and education.

With this initiative, Prudential Uganda has taken a bold step toward tackling climate and health challenges, ensuring that thousands of children can learn, grow, and thrive without the burden of unsafe water.