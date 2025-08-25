Somalia: Concerns Grow Over Somalia's Electoral Roadmap As Opposition Questions Govt's Transparency

24 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Tensions are rising in Somalia as opposition leaders and civil society groups voice growing concern over the government's commitment to holding a long-promised one-person, one-vote election before the end of its term by 2026.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has repeatedly insisted that there will be no term extension, pledging that universal suffrage elections will take place within the current constitutional timeframe.

However, critics say the government has failed to provide a clear, time-bound roadmap for the popular vote, which, if held, will be the first in more than half a century.

Opposition parties, along with the regional administrations of Puntland and Jubbaland, have accused Villa Somalia of deviating from previous political agreements on electoral processes.

They also warn that time is running out, with just around eight months remaining in the government's mandate and no local government elections yet initiated.

The ongoing standoff has deepened suspicion among opposition figures, who allege the presidency is quietly preparing alternative plans to extend its stay in power.

They further claim that ongoing debates over constitutional amendments and political distractions are being deliberately used to divert attention from what they describe as a lack of genuine electoral preparation.

The federal government has yet to respond officially to these allegations. However, the situation remains tense, with both political observers and the Somali public closely watching Villa Somalia's next moves.

The political experts, speaking to Shabelle Radio, warn that unless a transparent and inclusive political path is established soon, the country risks sliding into another cycle of political uncertainty.

