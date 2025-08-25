Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Praises Cabinet for Transparency During Accountability Program

24 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday praised the country's Council of Ministers for demonstrating transparency and openness during a week-long government accountability program led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The program, aimed at reviewing the government's performance, progress, and challenges, concluded with the president commending the ministers for engaging the public and highlighting their achievements and remaining goals.

"This accountability initiative strengthens transparency, good governance, and the trust of the Somali people in their government," President Mohamud said during the closing ceremony in Mogadishu.

He noted that while the government has made significant progress over the past three years, more effort is needed to meet the country's long-term national goals.

The president also launched a new Delivery and Implementation Unit (CDU) under the Prime Minister's Office, tasked with tracking government pledges, expediting development projects, and improving coordination among ministries and agencies.

