Malawi: Buoyant Chakwera Takes Re-Election Campaign to Lilongwe City

Beaming with confidence, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is on Saturday taking his campaign trail to townships in Lilongwe City which has enjoyed unprecedented development projects, including quality highway roads never seen in the history of the country.

Chakwera is expected to visit some constituencies in Lilongwe City at Chiuzira TC- LL Central of Hon Nyanda, ⁠Area 23 Market- LL City Mulodza of Hon Msungama, ⁠Sese Ground- LL City Ngwenya of Hon Nanxcy, Tembo, ⁠Kandikole- LL City M'buka- Hon Sisonke, ⁠Chinsapo 1-LL City Bwaila- Hon Kabambe, ⁠Chilimampunga ground- LL City Mtandire constituency- Hon G Zulu, ⁠Zebra- LL City Nankhaka constituency- Hon Jiya.

The President will also visit ⁠Area 25 Nsungwi- LL City Dzenza constituency- Hon Mfune, ⁠Mgona ground- LL City Nafisi- Hon Sagawa, ⁠Kauma ground- LL City Central- Hon Nankhuni to sell his party's manifesto.

Some of the notable projects benefiting women, the youth and businesses in Lilongwe City include, construction of police unit and houses at Chigwirizano , Chisiyo and Area 30, health centres Chilinde, Chinsapo, Gologota, Biwi renovation of Chitsime health centre as well as maternity wing, construction of market at Kawale, Kauma ndi Chilinde and bridges and roads at Dimba, Mnusu, Mnjolo, Champhepete, Chalura, Mchesi- Kawale-Shareworld, Kauma, Kumbweza, Mango, Manda,Nzikiti Area 24, Hillside ndi Katalama.

Lilongwe city is wearing a new face with remarkable new roads being constructed by the Chakwera administration.

Some of the roads include, six lane Kenyata drive,six lane mzimba street, Mchesi Kawale Chilinde Area 23 road,Lilongwe CCAP to Crossroads four lane via kamuzu central, Kanengo via Area 25, Area 49 to Mchinji road about road, Lilongwe bridge, Kamuzu procession to Bwalolanjovu road, Crossroads to Kanengo four lane road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) recently applauded Chakwera for " excellent work" and quality infrastructure developments in the city of Lilongwe.

" Your Excellency, as we drive in the city one realizes how Lilongwe has been transformed. The quality of the road construction we witness today is amazing. For some time we have been waiting for such type of road infrastructure. Lilongwe has become a source of pride. This is excellent work. It is also true for other roads constructed under your leadership" said PAC Chair Patrick Thawale in a statement.

Chakwera's imminent victory in the presidential election is the product of a strategy honed by his massive campaign, strategists, team work and tangible development projects.

Chakwera's team focused on building an operation that could identify and turn out royal supporters, as well as undecided and not reliable voters.

"Our objective became not to let victory and government slip from us again."