Uganda: Museveni Urges Christians to Uphold Revival Values At 9th East African Convention

President Museveni has called on Christians to uphold the treasured values of the East African Revival, saying the movement played a central role in shaping Uganda's spiritual and social foundations.

The President's message was delivered by State Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati during the closure of the 9th East African Convention held at the Diocese of Kigezi, Rugarama Hill, in Kabale Municipality.

The gathering, which ran from August 20 to August 24, 2025, drew thousands of Christians, religious leaders, and politicians from across the country.

Museveni noted that the Revival movement went beyond spreading the Gospel to becoming "an icon of civilization" in Uganda.

He said it inspired the establishment of churches, schools, and hospitals, which were crucial to national development.

"Revival families were the first families to educate their children, who later became instrumental in Uganda's social, economic, and political growth," Museveni observed in his message.

Bishop Emeritus Henry Luke Orombi, who preached to the congregation, urged Christians to act as the light of Uganda in the face of moral decline.

"Uganda is dark and cruel. The church is sick, the church is weak, the church cannot speak about the ongoing evil in Uganda," he warned.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu emphasized the importance of unity and love, even amid political differences.

"Even when we belong to different political parties, there is no need to fight. We must love, unite, and forgive one another," he said.

The East African Revival began in 1936 in Gahini, Rwanda, before spreading to Kabale District in Uganda. The convention is held once every 10 years.