Uganda: NRM Youth Leader Demands Independent Electoral Commission

As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) prepares for its crucial delegates conference vote, one of the party's youth candidates has called for reforms in the internal electoral process, citing bias and lack of credibility.

Brenda Koconco, a youth leader seeking elective office within the NRM, has urged President Museveni and the party Secretariat to ensure that the upcoming elections are fair, peaceful, and inclusive.

She specifically demanded an independent electoral commission to oversee the Kololo conference.

"As young people, our desire is to see a peaceful election process because any mishandling during the Kololo conference will not only affect the party but also individuals who are working hard to serve under its banner," Koconco said.

While stressing that loyalty to President Museveni remains intact, Koconco accused the current NRM Electoral Commission of bias.

"We love our president; he is our focus. But those under him, especially the current NRM Electoral Commission, have proved to be biased. This has raised doubts about the fairness of the process," she added.

She further noted that concerns over credibility are not limited to youth members.

"We have seen complaints from all angles -- women, youth, and other stakeholders. Everyone is saying the same thing. That is why we are requesting the president and the secretary general to consider putting in place an independent electoral commission that can manage the Kololo elections transparently," Koconco stated.

Her remarks come as preparations for the delegates conference intensify, with the party expected to make key decisions on leadership and policy direction.

Political observers warn that unresolved grievances over internal democracy could fuel divisions within the NRM.

However, Koconco expressed hope that the leadership will respond to the concerns in the interest of party unity.