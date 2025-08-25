Uganda: Drone Dangerously Loads Over 30 Football Fans, Intercepted

24 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

At least nine football fans are in custody after police intercepted a dangerously loaded vehicle heading to a football match in Buwama, Mpigi District.

The incident highlights growing concerns over reckless behaviour among supporters traveling to games.

According to Michael Kananura, spokesperson of the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, police at Nsangi intercepted a Toyota Hiace, registration number UBH 183S, which was en route from Kampala to Masaka on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying 31 passengers -- 18 seated inside and 13 dangerously perched on top -- with its number plates deliberately obscured.

The driver and five passengers were immediately arrested.

The driver now faces charges of concealing a number plate, driving out of class, and breaching an operator's licence, while the passengers are charged with riding in a dangerous position.

"The group was intercepted through cameras, as part of our ongoing efforts to monitor and curb such dangerous behaviour on our roads," Kananura said.

Following the arrest, other supporters stormed Nsangi Police Station demanding the release of their colleagues.

Police say the protest turned chaotic, leading to the arrest of three more individuals for obstruction and inciting violence.

The rest of the group was dispersed from the premises.

Kananura condemned the fans' conduct, saying it put lives at serious risk.

"Such actions not only violate traffic regulations but also endanger lives. Traffic has recorded other such tragic crashes linked to negligence, leading to loss of lives and serious injuries," he noted.

Police have since pledged stricter enforcement of traffic laws, particularly targeting overloaded vehicles and reckless behaviour during sporting events.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.