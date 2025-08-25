Uganda: Drone Dangerously Loads Over 30 Football Fans, Intercepted

At least nine football fans are in custody after police intercepted a dangerously loaded vehicle heading to a football match in Buwama, Mpigi District.

The incident highlights growing concerns over reckless behaviour among supporters traveling to games.

According to Michael Kananura, spokesperson of the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, police at Nsangi intercepted a Toyota Hiace, registration number UBH 183S, which was en route from Kampala to Masaka on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying 31 passengers -- 18 seated inside and 13 dangerously perched on top -- with its number plates deliberately obscured.

The driver and five passengers were immediately arrested.

The driver now faces charges of concealing a number plate, driving out of class, and breaching an operator's licence, while the passengers are charged with riding in a dangerous position.

"The group was intercepted through cameras, as part of our ongoing efforts to monitor and curb such dangerous behaviour on our roads," Kananura said.

Following the arrest, other supporters stormed Nsangi Police Station demanding the release of their colleagues.

Police say the protest turned chaotic, leading to the arrest of three more individuals for obstruction and inciting violence.

The rest of the group was dispersed from the premises.

Kananura condemned the fans' conduct, saying it put lives at serious risk.

"Such actions not only violate traffic regulations but also endanger lives. Traffic has recorded other such tragic crashes linked to negligence, leading to loss of lives and serious injuries," he noted.

Police have since pledged stricter enforcement of traffic laws, particularly targeting overloaded vehicles and reckless behaviour during sporting events.