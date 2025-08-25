Angola Performs 35 Robotic Surgeries

Luanda — Thirty-five robotic surgeries have been successfully performed in Angola from August 2024 to date, as part of the ongoing health sector program, which includes national and international specialists.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the initiative, which is taking place at the Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Cardiovascular Disease Complex, highlights include urology surgeries, with 21 procedures, and general surgeries, with 11. The procedures are being conducted by multidisciplinary teams, including American and Brazilian specialists, under the agreement with Advance Care.

The specialists work closely with Angolan professionals in all phases of the surgical process, from pre-operative to intra-operative to post-operative. The team is comprised of urologists, gynecologists, anesthesiologists, internists from various specialties, and nurses from various hospitals, such as Cabinda General Hospital, Azacont de Menezes Maternal and Child Hospital, and Prenda Hospital.

The document adds that since Angola became the second country in Sub-Saharan Africa to successfully perform robotic surgery in August 2024, it has been intensifying investment in cutting-edge technologies. It emphasizes that in June 2025, Angola achieved another historic milestone with the first transatlantic robotic surgery, with a remote connection between Luanda and an international medical team.

The country also recorded three telesurgeries, the longest of which was performed last June. Six urologists (two specialists and four interns), six obstetricians (one specialist and five interns), three anesthesiologists, three Angolan technicians, national and international surgeons, technical and support staff, and three engineers (one Angolan and two Chinese) participated.

The statement emphasizes that the presence of national professionals alongside international specialists and engineers from different backgrounds demonstrates the Angolan government's commitment to training national staff, technological innovation, and reducing inequalities in access to healthcare.

The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, visited the Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Cardiovascular Disease Complex on Sunday, where she received an update on ongoing urological and gynecological surgeries.

The visit was part of Robotic Surgery Week, a pioneering initiative on the African continent that represents an important milestone in the modernization of healthcare services in Angola.

The minister reiterated the Angolan government's commitment to technological innovation and the ongoing training of healthcare professionals, highlighting the program's strategic impact. "We are witnessing a historic moment for healthcare in Angola. Robotic surgery is not just a technological advancement; it is a bridge to the future of medicine in our country," she emphasized.

The initiative, she said, reinforces the vision of ensuring high-quality, accessible, and sustainable specialized care, based on national knowledge and solid international cooperation.

The minister stated that the government is preparing the phased expansion of these technologies to tertiary hospitals in the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, and other regions, with the support of a national telesurgery network and training programs based on augmented reality, simulation, and remote mentoring.

"The Angolan experience shows that robotic surgery can be a catalyst for the systemic strengthening of healthcare, contributing to technological sovereignty, improved clinical outcomes, and equity in access to highly complex surgery," the statement reads. Sílvia Lutucuta also visited the Complex's Training Center, where a modern surgical simulation program will be installed for the ongoing training of Angolan doctors. MEL/ASS/TED/DOJ