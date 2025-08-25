Egypt Runs 7th Train Trip for Voluntary Return of Sudanese Nationals

24 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian National Railways operated the seventh trip to facilitate the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals residing in Egypt, following directives from Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El Wazir to provide full support to returning citizens.

Train No. 1940 departed Cairo Station at 11:00 am on Sunday, August 24, 2025, carrying hundreds of Sudanese families. It is scheduled to arrive at the High Dam river port at 11:30 pm, where passengers will continue their journey into Sudan.

The same train will return as No. 1945 from Aswan to Cairo at 8:20 pm on Monday, August 25, to serve passengers.

