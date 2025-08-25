Somalia: Rift Emerges Within Somalia's Opposition Alliance As Key Figures Resign

Mogadishu, - Somalia's political opposition has been dealt a major blow after several heavyweight politicians announced their resignation from the National Salvation Forum (NSF), one of the country's most influential opposition platforms in recent years.

Among those who quit the bloc on Sunday night are former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, former Speakers of Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden and Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman, as well as former Minister of Information Dahir Mohamud Geelle. The politicians declared their decision during a closed-door meeting of the NSF, confirming they would instead establish their own political parties.

The departure of these senior figures is significant given their deep-rooted influence in Somalia's turbulent political landscape. Omar Abdirashid previously served as prime minister under two different administrations, while Sharif Hassan and Mohamed Mursal are both seasoned parliamentary leaders who commanded strong political networks in southern Somalia. Dahir Geelle, a former information minister, has long been considered a prominent voice within opposition circles.

Their resignation underscores growing fractures inside the NSF, a coalition that has in recent years acted as the principal political counterweight to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration.

The split became public during a gathering of NSF members in Mogadishu on Sunday evening, August 24, 2025. The timing is politically charged, coming just hours after the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) announced a two-week extension for political parties and voters to register ahead of the country's long-awaited universal suffrage elections.

Although the defectors cited a desire to establish new political parties, their departure follows months of speculation that they had struck a quiet understanding with President Hassan Sheikh. Those rumors intensified as talks between the government and the NSF repeatedly collapsed earlier this year.

According to political analysts, the exit signals President Hassan Sheikh's success in fragmenting his opponents. With the opposition bloc now divided into rival camps, the president appears to have gained strategic breathing room to advance his vision of implementing a "one person, one vote" electoral system by 2026.

The NSF was originally formed in 2021, bringing together former presidents, ex-prime ministers, and influential lawmakers. It positioned itself as a safeguard against authoritarian drift and as a pressure group to hold the federal government accountable.

However, internal divisions widened in 2024, particularly after negotiations with President Hassan Sheikh broke down over electoral reforms and power-sharing arrangements. Disagreements deepened in recent months when opposition leaders failed to issue a joint press statement after the talks collapsed, exposing mistrust within their ranks.

Just last week, former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, ex-Prime Ministers Hassan Ali Khaire and Mohamed Hussein Roble, alongside opposition MP Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, convened a private meeting to redesign the NSF's structure. The aim was to salvage unity and build a broader coalition of presidential hopefuls. That meeting, however, underscored the fragmentation already underway.

The resignations are expected to have far-reaching implications for Somalia's fragile multiparty system. With new political parties likely to be launched by the defectors, the opposition vote may become further splintered.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Sheikh's camp is viewing the split as a strategic victory. Analysts say the defections could embolden his push for nationwide direct elections, a cornerstone of his political agenda.

At the same time, the NIEC's decision to reopen registration briefly provides an opening for both established and emerging parties to formalize their participation. Opposition leaders who remain in the NSF are now discussing the possibility of forming a new Council of Presidential Candidates in a bid to consolidate influence before the 2026 polls.

Somalia has long struggled to transition from its clan-based power-sharing formula, known as "4.5," to a direct voting system. The Hassan Sheikh administration has repeatedly pledged that the next elections will be held under a one-person, one-vote model -- a reform strongly backed by international partners but contested by segments of the political elite who fear losing their entrenched influence.

The unraveling of the NSF could prove pivotal in shaping whether that electoral promise is realized. While the president gains ground by weakening opposition unity, the creation of new parties may also increase voter choice, potentially transforming Somalia's political marketplace.