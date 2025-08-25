Somalia to Announce National Secondary Exam Results for Final-Year Students in Jowhar

Mogadishu, - The Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Learning of the Federal Government of Somalia will today officially release the results of the 2024/2025 National Secondary Examination for Grade 12 students.

According to a ministry statement, the announcement will be made this afternoon in a ceremony organized in Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle State. It will be the first time the results are unveiled outside the national capital Mogadishu, a move officials say is intended to demonstrate inclusivity and national unity.

This year's results are eagerly awaited by more than 39,000 students who sat for the national exams across 140 examination centers in Somalia. Thousands of parents, educators, and school administrators--both inside the country and in the Somali diaspora--are closely following the outcome.

The exam represents the gateway for Somali youth to access higher education, both locally and internationally. For many students, their performance will determine opportunities for university scholarships, professional training, and future careers.

The ministry is expected to disclose the pass rate, the number of students who failed, and the distribution of top-performing students across regions. Detailed breakdowns by gender and subject area are also anticipated, given ongoing public debates about the quality and equity of Somalia's education system.

Officials from the Ministry of Education have pledged that the process will be transparent, fair, and verifiable, following concerns raised in previous years about irregularities and cheating scandals in exam administration.

The official ceremony will take place this afternoon, August 24, 2025, in Jowhar city. The event will be attended by senior government officials, state education representatives, teachers, and student delegations.

The choice of Jowhar as the host city is symbolic. By moving the announcement out of Mogadishu, the federal government is signaling a commitment to decentralization and inclusivity--core pillars of Somalia's fragile federal system.

National examinations are one of the few unifying institutions in Somalia's fragmented education sector, which has long been divided between federal, state, and private systems. Since 2015, the Ministry of Education has worked to centralize Grade 12 examinations to standardize learning outcomes and strengthen the credibility of Somali qualifications abroad.

For a country recovering from decades of conflict, corruption, and institutional collapse, the integrity of national exams is seen as a litmus test for state capacity. A credible exam process enhances public confidence in government institutions and reassures international partners supporting Somalia's education sector.

This year's Grade 12 exams were administered in June across 140 centers nationwide. The process was tightly monitored with security provided by federal and state authorities to minimize disruptions.

Education officials said rigorous safeguards were put in place to prevent cheating and ensure fairness, including the deployment of independent supervisors and digital systems for results processing.

Before 2015, Somalia had no centralized national exam system, with schools and private institutions issuing their own certifications. The establishment of the standardized exam under the Ministry of Education marked a turning point, aiming to bring uniformity and international recognition to Somali secondary education.

Despite progress, challenges remain. In 2022 and 2023, allegations of paper leaks and technical errors sparked heated debate about the credibility of the process. The ministry responded by tightening oversight and introducing digital record-keeping. This year's announcement in Jowhar is also seen as part of a broader transparency push.

Once results are announced, universities in Somalia and abroad will begin processing student applications. Top performers are expected to qualify for scholarships sponsored by the government and international partners, while others will pursue opportunities in Somalia's growing private education sector.

The Ministry of Education has also promised to publish a performance analysis, highlighting success rates and identifying areas needing urgent reform.

For Somalia's youth, however, today is above all a day of anticipation. Whether they pass or fail, the results will mark a defining moment in their educational journey--and a critical step in Somalia's efforts to rebuild an education system capable of shaping the nation's future.