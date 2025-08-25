South Africa: Tributes Continue for Mama Nandi Nyembe

24 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane has extended his heartfelt condolences following the passing of South Africa's legendary actress, Mama Nandi Nyembe, who passed away on Saturday.

Mama Nandi's career, spanning more than five decades, added richly to the cultural tapestry of the nation through her unforgettable roles in several television and film productions she starred in which includes iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo -Yizo, Joacob's Cross and Yesterday, among others.

According to the MEC, Nyembe was was more than an actress, she was an icon, mentor and an inspiration to generations of young creatives.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Mme Nandi. She gave dignity to the stories of our people and carried them with authenticity and grace. Earlier this year, she spoke with rare honesty about her wish to keep working rather than being pitied.

"That humility and strength deeply touched the nation, reminding us of the resilience of our artists and the importance of celebrating their contributions while they are still with us. Mme Nandi's name will forever stand among the greats who shaped South African storytelling.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the Nyembe family, friends and the entire creative community. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the MEC said.

READ | Condolences for actress Nandi Nyembe

Nyembe passed away at the age of 75.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.