South Africa: Condolences for Actress Nandi Nyembe

24 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Prolific actress Mam' Nandi Nyembe has been described as the "very soul of South African storytelling" and as someone who was a "teacher and guide" in the country's arts landscape.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the Nyembe Family and the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture announced the death of the actress.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe Family, together with the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, announce the passing of one of South Africa's most treasured icons of the arts, Mam' Nandi Nyembe. Mam' Nandi was far more than an actress; she was the very soul of South African storytelling.

"A teacher, a guide, and a mother to this nation, she carried our struggles, our laughter, and our victories through every performance with truth, dignity, and heart," the department and family said.

According to the statement, the actress gave "our people pride and our stories, a purpose" and that she inspired young actors in villages and townships to dream beyond their circumstances, showing them that greatness isn't defined by where you come from, but by how deeply you're willing to give of yourself.

It said her extra extraordinary legacy is that her art is eternal.

"Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe. To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter, and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this time," Nyembe's grandson Jabulani Nyembe said.

The department expressed its deepest condolences and gratitude to the family.

Minister Gayton McKenzie said: "You shared a legend with us. Her loss is not yours alone but a loss we all feel. South Africa bows its head in sorrow but also lifts its eyes in honour of the life she lived so powerfully."

