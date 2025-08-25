Somalia: Somali Police Seize Containers of Illegal Drugs At Mogadishu Port

Mogadishu, - Somali security forces have intercepted containers filled with narcotic substances at Mogadishu's main seaport, according to police officials.

Speaking at a press conference held at the port on Sunday, Police Spokesperson Captain Abdifatah Aden Hassan confirmed that the contraband was seized during a coordinated security operation. He said the discovery underscores the government's ongoing efforts to curb the smuggling of illicit substances into the country.

While police did not immediately disclose the specific type or quantity of drugs seized, officials confirmed the containers held large amounts of "mind-altering substances" banned under Somali law. Investigations are now underway to determine the origin of the shipment and its intended recipients.

Drug trafficking has become an increasing concern for Somali authorities in recent years. Law enforcement agencies say organized criminal networks have attempted to use Somalia's ports as entry points for narcotics destined for local markets and the wider Horn of Africa region.

The government fears that a rise in drug consumption could further destabilize communities already affected by poverty, unemployment, and conflict. Officials also warn that extremist groups could exploit drug trafficking networks to finance their activities.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Somali Police Force and port security units. Captain Abdifatah said several suspects are being questioned in connection with the seizure, but declined to provide further details until investigations are complete.

Somalia, strategically located along key maritime routes in the Indian Ocean, has long struggled with smuggling and illicit trade. Weak border controls, corruption, and decades of instability have made the country vulnerable to transnational criminal networks.

In recent years, authorities have tightened checks at Mogadishu Port and Aden Adde International Airport, working closely with international partners to strengthen customs oversight and maritime security.

Police said the seized containers will be examined thoroughly, and results of the investigation will be shared with the public. Authorities also vowed to intensify inspections at all entry points to prevent similar attempts in the future.