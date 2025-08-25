Somalia: Somali PM Heads to China for 7th China-Arab States Expo to Boost Economic Ties

24 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre departed for China on Saturday to attend the 7th China-Arab States Expo, set to take place in the city of Yinchuan.

The high-level forum will focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and energy between China and the Arab world.

Somalia's participation is seen as a strategic move to deepen its economic ties and pursue development partnerships with Beijing and Arab states.

According to government officials, Prime Minister Barre is expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials and international business leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The Somali government views the expo as an opportunity to attract foreign investment and promote strategic collaboration in key sectors of the economy.

The China-Arab States Expo has become a key platform for economic diplomacy, providing countries like Somalia with a gateway to broader regional and international markets.

