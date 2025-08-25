Somalia: Speaker of Somali Parliament Meets UN Envoy to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), today received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Somalia, Mr. James Swan, at his office in Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on strengthening the collaboration between the House of the People and the United Nations Office in Somalia.

Mr. Swan briefed the Speaker on the ongoing activities and initiatives being carried out by the UN in support of Somalia's peacebuilding, governance, and development efforts.

Speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe commended the United Nations for its consistent partnership and support to the Somali people and government.

He expressed appreciation for the UN's role in aiding Somalia's state-building process and urged for continued and enhanced cooperation.

The meeting concluded with mutual commitment to further reinforce the working relationship between the Somali Parliament and the United Nations in the shared goal of fostering peace, stability, and progress in Somalia.