Somalia: Somali Speaker Meets UN Envoy to Bolster Parliamentary-UN Cooperation

Mogadishu, - The Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia's Federal Parliament, H.E. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), on Sunday held talks with James Swan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, at his office in Mogadishu.

Discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between the Federal Parliament and the United Nations, with a focus on governance, capacity-building, and the UN's ongoing priorities in Somalia. Swan updated the Speaker on the organization's programs, including support for democratic institutions, peacebuilding, and socio-economic development.

Speaker Madobe welcomed the UN's continued partnership, praising its long-standing role in assisting Somalia's state-building process. He urged the UN to expand its support in areas such as parliamentary development, legislative oversight, and citizen engagement.

The meeting comes as Somalia pushes forward with key reforms in governance and prepares for upcoming electoral milestones, where international support remains crucial to ensuring stability and democratic progress.