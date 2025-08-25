Somalia: Army, Elders Discuss Security Boost in Ceeldheer District

Ceeldheer, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) commanders held a high-level meeting with traditional elders and local community representatives in Ceeldheer district to discuss efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, officials said on Sunday.

The meeting came in the wake of recent clashes in Hul-Caduur, a locality under Ceeldheer's administration. Army officials confirmed that a reconciliation deal had been reached between conflicting parties, with traditional leaders playing a central role in brokering the peace.

"We are committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in the area," said one senior military officer. "Today's dialogue reflects the close cooperation between the armed forces and the community."

Traditional elders pledged their full support to the national and local forces, vowing to reinforce peace efforts and maintain law and order in their respective areas.

In a joint appeal, SNA and local security commanders urged the elders to assist in ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militants, in eastern Galgaduud region, where military offensives have intensified in recent weeks.

The meeting is part of a broader push by Somali authorities to stabilize Galgaduud, where insurgent activity remains a persistent threat to regional peace.

More community engagement sessions are expected in surrounding villages in the coming days.