Somalia: Army, Elders Discuss Security Boost in Ceeldheer District

25 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ceeldheer, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) commanders held a high-level meeting with traditional elders and local community representatives in Ceeldheer district to discuss efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, officials said on Sunday.

The meeting came in the wake of recent clashes in Hul-Caduur, a locality under Ceeldheer's administration. Army officials confirmed that a reconciliation deal had been reached between conflicting parties, with traditional leaders playing a central role in brokering the peace.

"We are committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in the area," said one senior military officer. "Today's dialogue reflects the close cooperation between the armed forces and the community."

Traditional elders pledged their full support to the national and local forces, vowing to reinforce peace efforts and maintain law and order in their respective areas.

In a joint appeal, SNA and local security commanders urged the elders to assist in ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militants, in eastern Galgaduud region, where military offensives have intensified in recent weeks.

The meeting is part of a broader push by Somali authorities to stabilize Galgaduud, where insurgent activity remains a persistent threat to regional peace.

More community engagement sessions are expected in surrounding villages in the coming days.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.