Nigeria: Presidency Justifies Tinubu's Visit to Brazil, Says It's a Strategic Move for Nation's Economic Future

Abuja — The Presidency yesterday justified the two-day official visit of President Bola Tinubu to Brazil from 24 to 25 August, 2025.

Reacting to criticism trailing the state visit on a Television programme (TVC's Sunday Politics) in Abuja on Sunday evening, presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare described the state visit as a profoundly strategic step, aimed at deepening cooperation between Nigeria and Latin America's largest economy and a key BRICS member.

According to the presidential media aide, the trip reflects Nigeria's broader ambition to diversify and strengthen its economy beyond traditional alliances.

He explained why the visit is not only timely but essential for Nigeria's growth.

His words: "This is the third visit of President Tinubu to Brazil, and it is with a justifiable cause. It reflects a renewed and focused effort to build lasting economic integration between our countries--a journey that started 21 years ago under President Obasanjo and has gained fresh momentum under President Tinubu."

Dare highlighted compelling parallels between Nigeria and Brazil, noting their comparable population sizes--Brazil's 212 million, and Nigeria's 225 million--and Brazil's distinguished position as a global leader in mechanised agriculture and renewable energy.

"Brazil has a cattle herd of 238 million, even more than its human population. This success in agribusiness offers valuable lessons for us as we expand our livestock industry."

While previous presidential visits focused on international summits such as the G20 and BRICS, the Special Adviser clarified that this visit represents a decisive shift from diplomacy to concrete economic and political agreements.

According to him: "This third visit is a state visit, and it moves Nigeria from being a dialogue partner to actively cutting the necessary deals that will open up investments and strengthen cooperation. This visit is critical to opening the economic chapter of our relationship with Brazil.

"It's about transforming historic and cultural ties into practical, mutually beneficial investments that will boost Nigeria's growth and global standing."

Asked about tangible outcomes from President Tinubu's frequent foreign trips to attract foreign direct investment, Dare pointed to recent successes, including the launch of 10,000 tractors and over 25,000 farm implements in Abuja to support Nigerian farmers.

He also spoke of $5 billion worth of assets received as foreign direct investment within two years of this administration.

Dare noted that while it takes time for investments to fully materialize, "This is a government that has been in power for two years... We have seen several MOUs activated. These MOUs are live, and I can assure you that most activities tied to them will soon be onboarded for the benefit of our country."

He added that Brazil represents one of Nigeria's brightest opportunities due to parallels in agriculture, oil and gas, and youth development.

According to him: "We have similarities, both in opportunities and potentials... This union, I believe, will yield results for our country."

On his part, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, while also speaking on the programme, highlighted the significant benefits expected from the visit.

He emphasised that discussions will cover key sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, skill development, aviation, and industrial investment.

Sani stressed that Kaduna State occupies a leadership position in agricultural development within Nigeria, noting that agriculture contributes about 42% of the state's GDP and employs around 60% of the workforce.

Sani said his administration since assuming office on May 29, 2023 increased the agriculture budget from 0.5% to 12% to meet the Malabo Declaration targets and praised the relationship forged between President Tinubu and Brazil's President Lula da Silva, based on mutual respect and shared opportunities, especially in agriculture.

He pointed out Brazil's dominant role in global beef exports and Kaduna's efforts in boosting agricultural production, including the establishment of special agro-industrial parks aimed at industrialising agriculture, creating jobs, reducing poverty, and increasing productivity.

Sani also credited President Tinubu with stabilising Nigeria's economy, restoring investor confidence by addressing a $7 billion forex backlog, and creating reforms that open investment opportunities both for Nigerians and international investors.

He expressed optimism that the visit to Brazil will result in agreements in aviation, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and other sectors.

Regarding mechanisation challenges in Kaduna's agricultural sector, despite improved security that allows farmers to return to their fields, Sani acknowledged past difficulties but outlined significant progress: over the last two years, the state acquired about 400 tractors to support both large and smallholder farmers.

He said Kaduna is now leading in mechanisation in Nigeria, with investments in farm tools and support across various farming activities.

Recently, the government distributed over 400 bags of fertilizer to smallholder farmers for free.

Sani reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of Kaduna's economy, and the government is committed to investing heavily to strengthen this sector.

Dare and Sani further shared insights on Nigeria's growing partnership with Brazil, especially regarding agriculture, job creation, and skills development.

Dare talked about a recently signed agreement between Nigeria and Brazil known as the Green Imperative Partnership (GIP), valued at about $1.1 billion.

He explained that although the agreement was initially reached six years ago, it had remained dormant until President Tinubu revitalized it.

The presidential aide stressed the political will behind this renewed effort, saying, "In two years, we have seen Nigeria's economy diversified... The GDP has massive potentials for our country. It has the potential to create at least 100,000 direct jobs and 5 million indirect jobs."

He also mentioned the potential for massive agri-mechanization through the introduction of 10,000 tractors and 50,000 farm implements, noting Brazil's leading role as an agricultural powerhouse with over 238 million cattle.

Dare further underscored the significance of upcoming agreements, including one for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil that will cut travel time to around eight hours, facilitating increased tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

He said: "Where are the points in our history that we have a president who understands the dynamics of global economic power?... President Tinubu has started early enough looking to South-South cooperation. Looking to Brazil, that will have so many things in common, and I think it's on the right track.

Governor Sani acknowledged the need for a cultural shift in Nigeria's livestock sector, particularly moving from nomadic herding to ranching.

He stated: "I agree 200% that we need to move from what we do normally or now to what happens globally."

The governor explained that Kaduna State is actively engaging with Brazilian partners, focusing on areas such as dairy and ranching to modernize livestock farming.

He described security challenges linked to cattle movement, adding, "I looked at the issue of many problems Kaduna had because of the movement of our cows... which affects insecurity and many other factors."

Sani also pointed to skills development as a crucial area linked to agricultural productivity and economic growth.

He further said: "On the sideline, I led my delegation to meet with Brazil's leading skill hub and agency called Senai... for me, I feel it's very important that we had that meeting

He emphasised that Kaduna is "leading in skill development as a state," highlighted by the recent launch of one of the most equipped institutions for skill acquisition in Nigeria, inaugurated by President Tinubu.

"These areas are also signing a bilateral agreement with Brazil. We will also advance that opportunity because when we talk about improving productivity, you can not ignore skill development," he said.

The invitation from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva underscored the mutual commitment to expanding bilateral relations.

Significantly, Nigeria and Brazil are working towards establishing direct air connectivity. President Tinubu's delegation, which includes key ministers and senior officials, is expected to sign several Memoranda of Understanding during the visit.

These agreements aim to foster cooperation in areas essential for Nigeria's sustainable development and integration into Global South economies.