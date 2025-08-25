Zimbabwe: Chivhu-Nyazura Road Crash Claims Two Lives, Leaves Three Injured

25 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Two people have died and three others were injured in a road traffic accident along the Chivhu-Nyazura Road, police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the collision occurred on Saturday at the 73-kilometre peg when an Isuzu lorry carrying six passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Axio carrying three people.

"The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital," the ZRP said in a statement.

Police have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country's highways warning that speeding, reckless driving and failure to observe road regulations continue to cause preventable deaths.

The latest accident comes as authorities continue to raise concern over the rising number of fatal crashes on the country's roads.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.