South Africa: Bheki Cele Phoned Cat Matlala 10 Times Before His Arrest

Phone records show Bheki Cele tried to call Vusimusi Matlala 10 times in one day, but the businessman rejected or ignored every attempt.

Vusimusi Matlala is in jail facing attempted murder and money laundering charges.

Former police minister Bheki Cele made desperate attempts to reach tender boss Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala just days before the collapse of Matlala's police contract and his arrest.

According to News24, Cele phoned Matlala 10 times on 9 May. Matlala rejected or ignored every call. At the same time, Matlala was threatening to take the police to court if they cancelled his health and risk services contract worth R360-million.

Soon after, the contract was cancelled and Matlala was arrested in connection with the 2023 attempted murder of his ex-lover, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Records show Cele and Matlala had exchanged more than 100 calls and messages over time. This is despite Cele denying that they were friends or business partners.

Cele admitted he tried to meet Matlala but dismissed claims of a close relationship, saying: "I know him, but friends, no." He cut off questions by snapping: "You are not a commission," before hanging up.

The same report revealed that Cele stayed twice in Matlala's luxury penthouse at The Capital Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.

Matlala had personally arranged access, telling the hotel Cele was his "friend and business partner". Cele admitted using the apartment but denied any business links.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, won the South African Police Service contract in 2022. The small Boksburg-based firm beat major insurance companies to land the lucrative deal a week after Cele left office. It was later cancelled for fraud, fronting and poor performance.

Investigators from the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks were already probing Matlala over suspicious payments at Tembisa Hospital, which whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged before she was murdered.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi described Matlala as an "underworld figure" who had captured police leaders.

Matlala now sits in jail facing charges including attempted murder, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

He has also been linked to the attempted killings of businessman Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys.