Zimbabwe: Knowledge Musona Scores His First Zimbabwean PSL Goal As Caps United Beat FC Platinum

Knowledge Musona scored his first goal in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Saturday as Scottland FC recorded a 3-1 win over Herentals FC at Rufaro Stadium.

The Warriors star opened the match's scoring in the 7th minute after firing in a free kick.

Musona's goal was complemented by Tymon Machope and Terrence Dzvukamanja's efforts, giving his team a healthy win.

Saturday's outcome saw Scottland FC keeping up the pressure on log leaders Simba Bhora, who won with the same result.

Elsewhere at Mandava, CAPS United defeated FC Platinum 1-0, thanks to Ishmael Wadi's first-half strike.

The result saw Makepekepe bouncing back to winning ways after going three consecutive games without a win.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 26 Results:

Saturday

TelOne 1-2 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 3-1 Kwekwe United

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Triangle

FC Platinum 0-1 CAPS United

Herentals 1-3 Scottland.