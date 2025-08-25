Ethiopia: Icipe Empowers Mango Farmers and Youth Entrepreneurs in Southern Ethiopia Through Climate-Smart Training

Arba Minch, Ethiopia — From 12 to 16 June 2025, the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) hosted a high-impact training workshop aimed at transforming mango farming in southern Ethiopia. Held under the Integrated Agro-Ecological Approach to Mango Production project, the workshop convened 154 participants, including youth-led enterprises, researchers, development agents, cooperatives, and representatives from government and the private sector, for five days of intensive technical and entrepreneurial training.

The initiative, supported by the Biovision Foundation, focused on equipping stakeholders with the skills to adopt climate-smart, sustainable, and market-oriented farming practices. Participants were drawn from the Gamo Zone's Arba Minch Zuria and Mirab Abaya districts, areas with strong potential for mango production but challenged by pests such as fruit flies and white mango scale.

"The Gamo Zone has immense potential in horticulture, especially in mango and banana," said Mr. Mageso Mayshole, Head of the Gamo Zone Agriculture Bureau, as he officially opened the workshop. "However, our farmers are facing serious threats, including fruit fly infestations, white mango scale, and disease outbreaks. icipe's efforts in addressing these problems through science-based pest management are commendable and align well with national government strategies like Yelemat Tirufat."

Mr. Mageso Mayshole, Head of the Gamo Zone Agriculture Bureau, delivered the opening remarks.

He added, "The knowledge and skills gained here must be applied on the ground. What we learn must translate into action. I am also particularly encouraged by icipe's broader contribution in supporting youth entrepreneurship through mango farming and integrated beekeeping, which is crucial for long-term sustainability and income diversification."

Led by experts from the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research, Arba Minch Research Centre, Arba Minch Plant Health Clinic, and icipe, the workshop featured two parallel training streams. The first, for development agents and technical officers, focused on mango nursery and orchard management, pest and disease control, post-harvest handling, crop diversification, and value addition. The second stream targeted youth and producer enterprises with modules on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, agribusiness management, and complementary livelihoods such as beekeeping and poultry farming.

Photo ;Master Trainer Mrs. Merkeb Ayalew, representing the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research, delivered an in-depth training session to participants.

A highlight of the programme was a hands-on field visit to Chano village, hosted at the orchard of model farmer Mr. Zemedkun Amtatawu. Demonstrating various improved techniques, Mr. Zemedkun shared his journey with participants: "I have benefited from icipe's support and am now implementing techniques such as bait traps, grafting, topworking, integrated pest management, crop diversification, compost preparation, and harvesting with fruit pickers. Farm sanitation has also made a big difference in protecting my mango farm."

Participants engaged in practical demonstrations, particularly around mango pest management, with emphasis on fruit fly control and white mango scale. Peer-to-peer learning and field-based sessions reinforced the adoption of sustainable and climate-resilient practices.

icipe's project coordinator Mr. Bayu Enchalew, who oversaw the training and field visits, noted the importance of bridging technical training with entrepreneurship. "Our goal is not just to improve mango yields but to create viable agribusiness opportunities, especially for young people," he said.

By integrating science, enterprise, and climate resilience, the workshop marked a major step toward building a more sustainable and profitable mango value chain in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone.

