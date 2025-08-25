Liberia: Angry Employees of Transport Ministry Protest Again, This Time, Petition Us Embassy

24 August 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Famatta Clark

Aggrieved employees of the Ministry of Transport along with Commercial drivers stormed the grounds of the American Embassy to present their petition concerning the controversial Concession agreement involving Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated.

The protesters who were seen with placards standing outside the fence of the embassy said the concession agreement is not in the interests of Liberians.

The workers petition to the US Embassy is the third being witnessed after the House of Representatives and Senate were also petitioned few weeks ago.

One of the protesters, Africanous Fahnbulleh who is the director of Inspection vowed that the protest will continue until government listen to their plea.

Mr. Fahnbulleh told reporters that the House of Representatives and Senate have written letters to LTMI to halt all its operations but to no avail.

"Government must listen to us, we need justice and fairness in this Country", he said.

The angry workers asserted that government acceptance is testament of bad governance, saying such is unfortunate.

" There are two concession agreements, one talks about the Ministry of transport involvement in the registration process while the other says MoT will not be involved; we want to know the real one". Let government be real to us, we don't want injustice no more", the protesters leader added.

The workers are expected to meet with representatives from the US Embassy to officially present their petition.

