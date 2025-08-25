Tanzania: Govt Rallies Public Entities Toward Successful Vision 2050

Arusha — MINISTER of State in the President Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo has said that the 2050 National Development Vision (DIRA 2050) sets out clear goals and objectives, with state-owned entities and the private sector as the key drivers of its implementation.

Prof Mkumbo made the remarks during the ongoing three-day working session for board chairpersons and chief executive officers (CEOs) of government institutions and public corporations, which was officially opened yesterday at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Pointing at key focus areas of the 2050 Vision, Prof Mkumbo urged public institutions and corporations to prioritise five fundamental issues, including the development of economic infrastructure.

He stressed that public institutions should support, not compete with, the private sector in everyday economic activities.

"The main driver of the 2050 Vision is investment and the private sector is its key stakeholder," Prof Mkumbo said.

"Public institutions must at all times improve service delivery, invest in research, science and technology in partnership with the private sector and prioritise human capital development to achieve the target of a one trillion US dollar economy by 2050."

On his part, Treasury Registrar Mr Nehemiah Mchechu praised public institutions and corporations that have successfully reduced their reliance on government subsidies.

He cited the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO), Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) as leading examples.

Mr Mchechu revealed that his office will continue reviewing and assessing institutions to increase the number of selfsustaining public entities by the end of the next financial year.

"Reducing dependence on government subsidies will enable the government to redirect funds toward major development projects," he stated.

Mr Mchechu also disclosed a significant increase in the value of public investments, which has reached 86.29tri/-, a 32 per cent rise from 65.19tri/- in 2019/20.

He attributed this growth to substantial investments in strategic sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

He also revealed a sharp rise in non-tax revenue, which grew from 637bn/- in 2021 to 1.028tri/- in 2024/25, marking a 61 per cent increase.

Adding to the update, Mr Mchechu announced the launch of a new performance monitoring system for public institutions, dubbed the "Dashboard," connected to the Ministry of Finance and accessible to board chairpersons.

"Today, Vice-President, you will launch our new Dashboard, a comprehensive system designed to monitor the performance of public institutions," he said.

He noted that the Office of Treasury Registrar (OTR) will intensify evaluations of public institution boards to strengthen oversight and improve institutional performance reporting.

Efforts will also focus on increasing the number of institutions that reduce their reliance on central government subsidies, while enhancing service delivery to clients and communities.

In related remarks, Acting Arusha Regional Commissioner and Longido District Commissioner, Mr Salum Kali praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating 1.6tri/- for the construction of a soda ash industry in Monduli District.

Over 14bn/- has already been paid in compensation to more than 500 beneficiaries.

Mr Kali also highlighted other key regional investments, including 298bn/- for a new stadium ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, 30.6bn/- for a modern bus terminal and market and 20bn/- to improve internal city roads, part of which includes 4bn/- for the ArushaNairobi Road.

On social services, he said that all 23 divisions, 154 wards, 394 villages and 1,505 hamlets in Arusha Region are now equipped with essential social amenities.

The three-day working session brings together over 650 leaders from government institutions, corporations and agencies.

The event's theme is "Building Sustainable Partnerships in a Globally Competitive Environment - The Role of Public Enterprises."