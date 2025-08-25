Sudan: Unicef to Deliver 1.4 Million Cholera Vaccines to Sudan Amid Supply Chain Breakdowns

United Nations — In Tawila, North Darfur State in Sudan, more than 1,180 cholera cases, including 300 cases in children, and at least 20 deaths have been reported since the first case was detected on June 21. Tawila has absorbed 500,000 internally displaced people who are escaping violence, many of them fleeing about seventy kilometers from the state capital of Al Fasher, making this rapid surge in cases a major health concern amidst worsening hygiene, medical, and food supply chain deteriorations.

Across all five of the Darfur States, the total cases have reached 2,140, with at least eighty deaths, as UNICEF reports as of July 30th. This, coupled with the intensifying conflict, now puts 640,000 children under age five at a heightened risk of violence, disease, and hunger. With largely exhausted food, clean water, medicine, and hygienic supplies, a deadly combination of lacking essential resources and lethal disease now create the perfect climate for an all-out epidemic. UNICEF now requires an additional 30.6 million USD to fund emergency cholera response operations to strengthen health, water, hygiene, and sanitation services.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan said: "Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children's lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable." He added: "We are working tirelessly with our partners on the ground to do everything we can to curb the spread and save lives - but the relentless violence is increasing the needs faster than we can meet them. We have and we continue to appeal for safe unimpeded access to urgently turn the tide and reach these children in need. They cannot wait a day longer."

Logistical Difficulties

UNICEF has been using Port Sudan as a central logistics hub, where procurement and prepositioning are being conducted. Stocks of oral rehydration salts, IV fluid, water purification products, and hygiene kits are carefully monitored and released as soon as access allows. Access has been cut off by physical terrain, poor infrastructure, damaged or destroyed roads and bridges, disrupted communication networks, lack of power and fuel infrastructure, and even obtaining the necessary permits for delivery of supplies.

In North Darfur, hospitals are being bombed and health facilities have had to close due to proximity of fighting, which has severely limited access to healthcare. Lifesaving supplies such as vaccines and ready-to-use therapeutic food have also been depleted, and efforts to replenish supplies are becoming increasingly difficult as humanitarian aid access has been almost completely cut off. Aid convoys which do come are being looted or attacked.

Continued bureaucratic impediments have also deteriorated supply lines and services, which is compounding the already dangerous situation. Despite this, UNICEF is working on all fronts to address the outbreak, delivering life-saving equipment across sanitation, hygiene, water, health, and are increasing community engagement for better cooperation and communication.

UNICEF continues to call on the government and all other concerned parties to ensure safe, sustained and unimpeded accesses to reach children in Tawila and across the Darfur State in their mission to prevent the further loss of young lives. "These bureaucratic delays do not allow us to deliver at the scale and urgency required."

30,000 people now have access to safe, clean, and chlorinated water daily, through UNICEF-supported water trucking, repaired water yards, and new water storage systems. Hygiene supplies have also helped 150,000 people in Daba Naira, in addition to chlorine tablets which are helping families treat their water.

To stop the cholera outbreak before it worsens, UNICEF is now preparing to deliver over 1.4 million oral cholera vaccine doses. They are working alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) and their other partners through the International Coordinating Group (ICG), to strengthen Cholera Treatment Centers and operations. Through these partnerships, UNICEF is managing vaccine procurement, cold chain logistics, and mobilization of local communities, while WHO and other partners are supporting technical guidance, surveillance, and campaign coordination, ensuring the most rapid and effective level of protection to the most vulnerable people. UNICEF has reported that these supplies would include cholera kits, soap, plastic sheeting and latrine slabs.

To support the large quantity of vaccines and medicine, UNICEF has supported the rehabilitation and the expansion of cold chain storage capacities. Such support includes the delivery of units of walk-in cold rooms, backup generators, and maintenance work on some of the cold chain structures. UNICEF has assured that this support has been provided on a national and state level, reaching the five Darfur states, in addition to the Kassala, Northern, Red Sea, and River Nile States.