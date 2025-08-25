South Africa: Cricket - South Africa Recall Trio for England T20 Series

South Africa have recalled David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira to their T20 squad for the white-ball tour of England next month.

Middle-order batter Miller, 36, and 35-year-old spin bowler Maharaj missed the recent T20 tour of Australia, which the hosts won 2-1.

Big-hitting Ferreira last played for his country in the shortest format in December but has been in good form in franchise cricket, including in this summer's Hundred competition.

The Proteas will play three one-day internationals and three T20s on their tour of the UK, which begins on 2 September.

All-rounder Marco Jansen, 25, and fast bowler Lizaad Williams, 31, are also included after recent injuries.

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been retained in the ODI squad as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Paceman Rabada, who has almost 250 white-ball wickets, will travel with the ODI squad and is expected to be available for all three T20s.

Both teams are building towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is being held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

The opening game of the tour is the first ODI at Headingley on 2 September.