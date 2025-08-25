Nigeria: NPFL - 'Abia Warriors Are Ready for New Season' - Amapakabo

As the curtain is raised on the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season this weekend, Abia Warriors Technical Adviser, Imama Amapakabo, has stated that Umu Chineke are prepared for the football season.

Umu Chineke will kick-start their campaign with a clash against former league champions, Kano Pillars, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

During an interactive session with Abia Warriors Media, the club's gaffer, Amapakabo, gave assurances on the team's readiness.

"It will be funny if at this time, a few days to the commencement of the league, we say we're not prepared. We've been able to do our bits in our best possible way, I think we will be building on whatever it is that we've been able to achieve last season."

The Rivers State-born tactician also stated that the team wants to start on a good note as the Warriors confront Kano Pillars in their first league match of the season.

"I believe that every game is different to the other game. Despite all odds, we want to win like they also want to win.

It's the beginning of the season, it's a very long way to go, one of the tough games like every other tough game we're going to play this season, and we want to start well", he said.

He continued, "Let's not forget that after our first game against Kano Pillars, we will play two straight away games, so, it's better we start on a good footing and be amongst the pack that start leading the league from the onset. It's going to give us a big plus, it's a psychological booster too if we're able to get a victory come Sunday."

The history-making coach highlighted the essence of the club's new signings.

"The reason why we brought them, we believe that they will be quality additions to the team. We had a team last season, and at a point in time, we got into the groove of winning, but unfortunately, like every other Nigerian club, we had to lose some of them. And we wish the departed players success in their future endeavours. Remember, we've been able to acquire some other players, and we believe they are going to help the team and be able to give us the required victory."

He urged fans of the club to keep faith with the team, trust the process and continue showing their support.