Rwanda: Over 500 Rwandans Return From DR Congo

25 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Rwandan officials on Monday, August 25, received 532 Rwandan citizens from DR Congo, in the latest repatriation supported by the UN Refugee Agency.

The returnees, mostly women and children, crossed the Grande Barriere border post in Rubavu District on Monday morning. Their repatriation follows a high-level meeting on voluntary repatriation of refugees held in Addis Ababa in June between Rwanda, DR Congo and the UN Refugee Agency.

They will be transported to the Nyarushishi Transit Center in Rusizi District.

In May, some 1,100 Rwandans were repatriated from eastern DR Congo, where they had been held hostage by the FDLR, a militia founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

