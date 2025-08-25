Rwanda: Media Professionals Trained On How to Tackle Technology-Facilitated GBV

More than 25 journalists and social media influencers have completed a three-day training in Kigali on technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), an issue that is gaining prominence with the country's growing internet use.

The workshop, organised by Health Development Initiative (HDI), sought to strengthen the participants' capacity to identify, prevent, and report on TFGBV using ethical and gender-sensitive messaging.

Talking on the sidelines of the workshop, the Senior Programme Officer for Gender Equality and Social Inclusion at HDI, Annonciata Mukayitete, stated that the training was designed to address a problem that has been generally overlooked in Rwanda.

"Although TFGBV may appear to be a new concept, it is part of the broader issue of gender-based violence, only perpetuated and amplified by technology. Online violence takes different forms. It's a global issue, and Rwanda is not exempt from it," she said.

Mukayitete explained that her organisation had included influencers due to their visibility and online reach. She pointed out that while some may contribute to TFGBV, their position also gives them the power to prevent it, raise awareness, and play a role in responding to the issue.

The training opened with discussions on gender norms and power dynamics, linking them to how violence manifests online. Participants examined how stereotypes and social inequalities leave women exposed to harassment and abuse on and offline.

"We talked about gender boxes, gender inequalities, and how those affect victims, especially women, who are often in a weaker position compared to men because of power imbalances in our patriarchal system," Mukayitete said.

She added that the session required the participants to reflect on whether sticking to traditional gender roles for social approval was necessary, or if they could adopt attitudes more in step with a society that respects human rights and equality.

Over the three days, participants examined how digital tools have opened new avenues for abuse, including cyberstalking, online harassment, and the non-consensual sharing of private images.

Through practical exercises, they were encouraged to consider how their reporting, social media posts, or content could either support harmful stereotypes or help challenge them.

Innocent Habumugisha, the editor of media outlet buzima.rw, said the training helped him to understand how social norms contribute to gender-based violence.

He added that GBV can take many forms, economic, psychological, emotional, or sexual, and that some people may not realise certain behaviours are harmful because they are often accepted in society.

He noted that TFGBV can be especially harmful when media practitioners are unknowingly involved, stressing that a deeper understanding of the issue empowers journalists to report responsibly and minimize the risk of causing unintended harm to victims.

"GBV survivors' privacy must be protected. Sharing their name, location, or video online--even to raise awareness--can put them at risk and may drive some toward extreme actions, including suicide."

Habumugisha noted that, as an editor, he plans to start by addressing his own errors and sharing the knowledge he has gained with colleagues.

"The media is key in stopping harmful practices. In chasing readership, we can lose sight of our values. TFGBV can show up in the content we publish, the comments we permit, or the voices we give a platform.

Naomi Mugaragu Irakoze, a journalist with the online platform strongnews.rw, explained that journalists sometimes prioritise viewership and readership over ethics.

She added that in doing so, they may use sensational headlines that can end up harming those covered in their stories.

"From now on, I will focus on reporting about TFGBV, what it is, and how it happens. I will not stay silent when someone is harassed online because of their gender," she said.

The workshop concluded with reporters pledging to use their platforms to raise awareness and produce responsible content.