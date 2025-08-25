South Africa: Medical Refrigeration Vehicle Found Transporting Cement

Lesotho health ministry has suspended the driver

The Lesotho Department of Health has suspended one of its drivers after he was caught transporting cement in a refrigerated vehicle meant for distributing vaccines.

On Thursday morning, social media users shared photos of the van, clearly marked with the Ministry of Health, USAID, and RISE project logos, being loaded with bags of cement outside a hardware shop in Maseru. The image went viral.

Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane, tagged in several posts, responded promptly, posting: "On it".

By the end of the day, the driver had been suspended and is facing a disciplinary hearing.

In a follow-up statement, Mochoboroane said the ministry appreciated citizens and the media holding public servants accountable.

"We always advocate for exposing irresponsible use of public assets. You are playing a vital role of public oversight, accountability, and safeguarding public interests," he stated.

Speaking to GroundUp, the minister said that about six months ago, another refrigerated van overturned while transporting stones. That driver was immediately suspended, disciplined and dismissed.

Mochoboroane said, "For a clearly unlawful act like this, where a vehicle designed for medications is loaded with cement, the picture is enough evidence to take action against the culprit."

The cold-chain vehicles were donated by USAID to transport vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medicines around Lesotho.

The ministry has assured firm action to ensure the vehicles remain dedicated to their intended purpose.

"We will not tolerate reckless behaviour that compromises health services or undermines public trust," said Mochoboroane.