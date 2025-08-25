Somalia Executes Two Al-Shabaab Members Convicted of Deadly Attacks

MOGADISHU, Somalia, Aug 25, 2025 - Somali military authorities on Monday executed two members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group who were convicted of carrying out deadly attacks, including targeted killings in the central city of Galkayo.

The two men -- Anas Abdulqadir Ali Mahmoud, also known as "Salmaan," and Aadan Mursal Mohamed Idow -- were shot by firing squad after being sentenced to death by the Somali Military Court. The executions followed the completion of all levels of appeal, officials said.

The court found the pair guilty of orchestrating and executing multiple assassinations and ambush attacks targeting local elders and prominent community figures involved in peacebuilding efforts in the Mudug region.

Authorities said the convicts were members of an Al-Shabaab unit specializing in bombings and hit-and-run operations in the central key region.

Investigations presented "clear evidence" of their direct involvement in attacks that caused "loss of life and property," according to the military court.

"The enforcement of this sentence is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and Puntland administration to restore peace and uphold justice," the Somali Armed Forces Court said in a statement.

Military officials added that such executions send a "strong message" to militant groups and anyone aiding terrorist activities in Somalia.

The military court noted that it has recently increased the enforcement of capital punishment against Al-Shabaab operatives convicted of serious crimes, aiming to reinforce public confidence in the justice system and deter future attacks.