Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Al Shabaab

25 August 2025
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al Shabaab on Aug. 22, 2025.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Ceel Bashir, Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.


