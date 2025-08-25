Nigeria: I'm in Hurry to See Nigeria Rise, Getting Close to My Departure Lounge - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he was in a hurry to see Nigeria attain its potential for greatness, stressing that he is now "getting close" to his departure lounge.

Obasanjo made the remark while reflecting on his years in public service and his new book, 'Nigeria: Past and Future,' where he assessed Nigeria's leadership trajectory and criticised both past and present administrations.

According to him, his writings and interventions over the years have not been borne out of animosity but out of a desire to see that Nigeria progress.

"All my writings have been aimed at making Nigeria better because I strongly believe that Nigeria can be made better and I also believe in documentation," he said.

The former president explained that he had written works such as 'My Command', 'Nzeogwu', 'Not My Will', and his three-volume autobiography, 'My Watch', to shed light on his experiences in leadership, policy decisions, imprisonment, and the challenges Nigeria has faced.

"I have written Letters to my superiors and my successors in moments of our nation's troubles and challenges. I have done these not out of malice but to help leaders to learn lessons and to draw the attention of Nigerians to the nature of the various crises," he noted.

Obasanjo, who ruled Nigeria as both military Head of State (1976-1979) and civilian President (1999-2007), said he was aware of criticisms that he often sounded sanctimonious, but insisted his conscience remained clear. "Some have accused me of being equally guilty of the things I have written about or accused others of. I rely on my conscience and my records and have no need to defend myself," he stated.

On his years as a military leader, Obasanjo said he and his contemporaries may have been inexperienced but were patriotic. "We were young, maybe somewhat naïve at times but we were patriotic and committed and sincerely so. We sought to feed our people, we sought to provide infrastructure, we sought to prioritise education, we sought to bring Nigeria to modernity and raise our profile in the international arena," he explained.

In his latest book, Obasanjo described the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) as "the worst civil administration regime so far in Nigeria's history."

He recalled how Buhari, in justifying the 1983 coup against the then President Shehu Shagari, condemned corruption, mismanagement, and electoral malpractice, but failed to address those same issues when he later became a democratically elected president. "Good points and good words which Buhari failed to follow when he became the President years later. Words are cheap and what needed to be done was left undone during Buhari's civil administration," Obasanjo wrote.

However, Mallam Garba Shehu, spokesman to the late Buhari, said Obasanjo's criticisms were rooted in personal animosity. "There are many around Buhari who hold that the spectacular falling out between him and his superior in the military...was on account of the demand, reportedly put to him by Obasanjo, that the contract for the Mambilla Power Project be given to a contractor he preferred. On this, Buhari politely told the former president to allow him to handle it his own way," Shehu alleged in his book According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesman's Experience.

Obasanjo also reserved harsh words for the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing it of inefficiency. "Only Bola Tinubu's administration seems to be competing with Buhari's (in the area of inefficiency) for now," he declared.

Efforts to obtain a response from the presidency were unsuccessful as calls and messages to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, were not responded to as of press time.

Obasanjo reiterated that his legacy would speak for him, noting that he had served Nigeria in different capacities, endured imprisonment, and witnessed both the best and worst of the nation. "Yes, I am both angry and sad because I have seen the best and the worst of our country. With hindsight, we know we made some mistakes, but again we did some great things in our country, for our country and for Africa," he said.

"I have had the great honour of serving this country as a military Head of State and a President. So, it might be said that I have sat on both sides of the fence. I have gone through the crucible of rural life, meagre resources, military peacekeeping in Africa, war in my own country, humiliation and imprisonment. I have learned a lot from what I have gone through, pleasant and not-so-pleasant," Obasanjo added.