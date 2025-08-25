Ethiopia: Road Inaugurated in Japan in Honor of Ethiopian Legend Abebe Bikila

Addis Ababa — A road has been inaugurated in Japan in honor of Ethiopian legendary athlete Abebe Bikila.

The Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel, took part in a ceremony to name a road after the legendary athlete Abebe Bikila in Kasama city, Japan.

The event took place in line with the conclusion of TICAD-9, which was held in Yokohama, Japan.

During the occasion, Minister Melaku highlighted that the event deepens the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Japan.

He said the occasion signifies a new chapter in the bonds between the two countries, referencing a Japanese saying that states, "a true friendship is an eternal treasure."

He expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Japan in general and that of the residents and leadership of Kasama city for paying tribute to one of Ethiopia's most beloved national heroes.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Daba said the Ethiopian and Japanese people will commemorate this important day as a truly extraordinary event, signifying a milestone for the new generation to remember the legendary athlete.

The Mayor of Kasama city, Yamaguchi Shinju, during his welcoming remarks, said the road would further enhance the ties between the two nations.

He also emphasized that this initiative signifies an important step towards strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

It was noted that the decision to name this road in honor of the late Abebe Bikila, whose remarkable triumph at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games inspired the world, is a profoundly significant gesture.

This triumph not only instilled immense pride in Ethiopia but also established a lasting bond with the people of Japan.