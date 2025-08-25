Ethiopia: Road Inaugurated in Japan in Honor of Ethiopian Legend Abebe Bikila

25 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A road has been inaugurated in Japan in honor of Ethiopian legendary athlete Abebe Bikila.

The Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Industry, Melaku Alebel, took part in a ceremony to name a road after the legendary athlete Abebe Bikila in Kasama city, Japan.

The event took place in line with the conclusion of TICAD-9, which was held in Yokohama, Japan.

During the occasion, Minister Melaku highlighted that the event deepens the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Japan.

He said the occasion signifies a new chapter in the bonds between the two countries, referencing a Japanese saying that states, "a true friendship is an eternal treasure."

He expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Japan in general and that of the residents and leadership of Kasama city for paying tribute to one of Ethiopia's most beloved national heroes.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Daba said the Ethiopian and Japanese people will commemorate this important day as a truly extraordinary event, signifying a milestone for the new generation to remember the legendary athlete.

The Mayor of Kasama city, Yamaguchi Shinju, during his welcoming remarks, said the road would further enhance the ties between the two nations.

He also emphasized that this initiative signifies an important step towards strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

It was noted that the decision to name this road in honor of the late Abebe Bikila, whose remarkable triumph at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games inspired the world, is a profoundly significant gesture.

This triumph not only instilled immense pride in Ethiopia but also established a lasting bond with the people of Japan.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.