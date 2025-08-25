South Africa: SANDF Responds to Allegations Around General Maphwanya

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has expressed concern over allegations suggesting that the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, is defiant toward the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga.

On Sunday, City Press reported that Maphwanya has allegedly vowed to continue defying the Minister's directive to reinstate Colonel Eugene Motati, an air force officer who was unlawfully dismissed in 2019, based on an untested sexual harassment allegation made by a SABC journalist.

According to the publication, the directive aligns with findings from the Military Ombudsman, which stated the Colonel's dismissal was unlawful.

However, the SANDF said these allegations are incorrect, misleading, and disregard the facts surrounding the matter.

"There is misrepresentation on the merits of the facts regarding the matter at hand, but it is not in the nature of the SANDF to discuss its members' administrative matters in the public media, so are the Ombudsman's recommendations and ministerial decisions," the statement read.

In addition, the insinuation that the Chief of the SANDF is "defying" or "giving the middle finger" to the Minister is baseless and irresponsible, said the defence force.

"General Maphwanya remains fully committed to the constitutional authority of the Minister and is engaging the matter with the utmost respect and diligence. In line with good governance and military protocol, the Chief of the SANDF is currently consulting with the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and the Ombudsman on the matter."

The SANDF has since assured the public and all stakeholders that due process is being followed, and any final determination will be made in strict compliance with the law, established military procedures, and the directives of the Executive Authority.