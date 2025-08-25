Zimbabwe: Lawmakers Push Crackdown On Dangerous Dogs and Rabies Risk

Shamva South MP Joseph Mapiki has urged the government to tighten dog ownership laws and bolster rabies prevention measures as dog bite incidents surge across Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Mapiki highlighted that nearly 60% of dog bites involve animals of unknown vaccination status posing a serious public health risk.

"I call upon relevant ministries to raise awareness among dog owners about the importance of regular vaccinations, enforce regulations on dog breeding especially for pit bulls and make rabies medication available at low or no cost for early treatment," he said.

Mapiki stressed the urgent need for stricter controls on dangerous dog breeds saying lax enforcement has led to overcrowding and poor regulation worsening safety concerns.

He also warned about the high cost of rabies treatment.

"The World Health Organisation estimates that rabies causes around 59,000 human deaths annually, mostly in Africa and Asia, with Zimbabwe among the hardest hit. Yet, the high cost of medication makes treatment unaffordable for most citizens," he added.

The MP called for mandatory dog registration, microchipping, and sterilisation as part of a comprehensive framework to promote responsible ownership.

He argued that such measures, combined with public education and breed-specific laws, could significantly reduce risks associated with dog ownership while protecting both people and animals.