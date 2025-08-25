Zimbabwe: Three Zimbabwean Men Found Dead in South African River

25 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an inquest after the bodies of three Zimbabwean men were recovered from the Nkomazi River in Elukwatini.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed that South African Police Service (SAPS) divers retrieved the bodies at a game reserve on Friday.

He said the men had no visible injuries.

"On Friday, concerned residents reported the three men missing at Elukwatini SAPS. They told officers the men had earlier indicated they were going to the game reserve but never returned," Mdhluli said.

Police escorted the complainants to the reserve where officials reported that trespassers were often spotted inside the premises.

About a week earlier, they had seen individuals who fled upon noticing authorities.

During their search, officers discovered three bodies floating in the river. SAPS search and rescue teams were called in to recover them.

A post-mortem will determine the cause of death, while the men's identities will be released once their families have been notified.

"Preliminary investigations show that the men are originally from Zimbabwe," Mdhluli added.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has ordered a full investigation into what he described as a "shocking incident."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.