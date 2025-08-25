Zimbabwe: Foreign National Arrested in Harare Over Vehicle Theft Spree

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a foreign national accused of stealing laptops and fuel coupons from parked vehicles in Harare.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that 45-year-old Cassian Pascal Mangombe was taken into custody following a spate of thefts between 18 and 21 August at shopping centres across the capital.

The incidents were reported at Bond Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant, Greenfields Shopping Centre along Samora Machel Avenue, and Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale.

"On 22nd August 2025, detectives from CID Theft From Car received information which linked the suspect to the cases. The detectives tracked the suspect leading to his arrest in Msasa, Harare," Comm. Nyathi said.

He added: "The arrest led to the recovery of fuel coupons stolen on 19th August 2025 from a parked Toyota Hilux vehicle at Village Walk Shopping Centre, Borrowdale, Harare. Investigations by the Police established that the suspect illegally entered the country and had already sent the stolen laptops to his country of origin by bus."

The ZRP has since engaged INTERPOL to assist in tracing and recovering the stolen items.