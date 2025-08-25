Nigeria: Protest Rocks NBA Conference Over Alleged Imprisonment of Bar. Bright Ngene

The second day of the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Enugu was on Monday marked by protests calling for the release of Hon. Bright Ngene, a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly and NBA member.

Ngene, who represents Enugu South Urban Constituency under the Labour Party, is currently serving a seven-year jail term following his conviction by a magistrate court over a community dispute. His supporters, however, allege that the case was politically motivated.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as "Release Bar. Bright Ngene now, a political prisoner of conscience," and "NBA please save our democracy," the protesters accused the state judiciary of frustrating attempts to appeal his conviction, noting that at least two judges had recused themselves while the case remained unassigned at the state High Court.

Addressing journalists, protest leader Mr. Benedict Kachukwu described Ngene's incarceration since July 2024 as unjust. He alleged that due process was not followed in his trial and appealed to the NBA and senior lawyers attending the conference to intervene.

Security operatives prevented the demonstrators from entering the main hall of the International Conference Centre, venue of the NBA conference, but they staged a peaceful protest around the premises before dispersing.