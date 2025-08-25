Somalia's National Education Consultation Conference Continues for Second Day in Jowhar

Jowhar, Somalia - The National Consultation Conference on Education entered its second day on Monday in Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle State, under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Learning of Somalia.

The gathering brings together education ministers from all Federal Member States, as well as representatives from the Banaadir Regional Administration, to deliberate on ways to strengthen and modernize Somalia's education sector.

Federal Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir emphasized that the conference is expected to produce key decisions that will shape the future of education in the country, including reforms to improve quality, access, and coordination between state and federal institutions.

Somalia's education system has long faced challenges stemming from decades of conflict, underfunding, and uneven access across regions. Recent efforts by the Federal Government, in partnership with state authorities, have focused on standardizing curricula, expanding teacher training, and improving national examinations.

The Jowhar consultation underscores a broader effort to unify Somalia's fragmented education policies and ensure that schools across the country can deliver better learning outcomes. If successful, the commitments made here could lay the foundation for a more cohesive and resilient national education system.